Israel ‘Not Really Aware’ of Biden Admin Progress on Saudi Normalization

JERUSALEM (Reuters)—A top Israeli official played down prospects for a U.S.-brokered diplomatic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as "in a fog" on any progress in related talks between Riyadh and Washington. The post Israel ‘Not Really Aware’ of Biden Admin Progress on Saudi Normalization appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


