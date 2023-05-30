The tragic, fatal illness of San Francisco

Elon Musk is both being condemned and defamed in a recent article about how he is seeking to save San Francisco (the city) from the Woke leftists that have destroyed it – made it the poster child for the zombie apocalypse.

Yes, San Francisco is inflicted with evil – indeed, about as many evils as the demoniac of Gerasene had demons (Luke 8:30f). But the evil is not destroying the city – it has destroyed the city. Compare it to what you will: Sodom or Gomorrah, Babylon, Nero’s Rome, whatever. The one city of ancient times it cannot be compared to is Nineveh. Why? When Jonah preached there, they repented.

Babylon by the Bay shows absolutely no sign of such an action. We can applaud Musk’s efforts without expecting him to succeed.

(I understand that we here at TPOL might be too cynical because we don’t believe there is any real possibility of San Francisco (people and government both) repenting of any of their sins: political, social, moral, or anything else.)

Indeed, it is hard (by any standard) to claim that San Francisco even is still civilized.

A civilization does not allow or have people who regularly defecate on sidewalks, in the middle of streets, in hallways and stairways and entry lobbies. Not without taking action to control prevent, and help them.

A civilization does not ignore people who steal provided it is less than a thousand dollars in value. And does not refuse to protect people against such parasites. (At least not those who do it in the stores and on the streets and in residences without a government badge or license. Which is one of the problems lovers of liberty has with governments – and civilization as usually defined.)

A civilization does not let itself be overwhelmed by mentally-ill squatters who prey on each other and anyone else. And does not refuse to protect the rights of the owners of land, buildings, and other properties against such exploitation – whatever its cause.

A civilization does not let perverted predators seek out and corrupt children as victims of their perversions in a public manner. Or even, if it is known, in a private manner.

Of course, this all depends on how we define civilization, doesn’t it? We are using a christian definition, but it is one that would probably also be seen as civilized even by ancient Egypt, Greece, or Rome.

No doubt many libertarians will condemn me for stating the obvious.

The problem – the illness – that has killed San Francisco is uncontrolled evil. A denial of accountability, of responsibility, for any actions however heinous, that demean, abuse, and steal property and other rights from humans. Wokeness is a part of this. The so-called left-liberalism/progressivism and hedonism that have infested this city for decades is just part of it.

It is tied to the ideas that humans are nothing but another kind of animal, that there is no established standard of morality (not even the Zero Aggression Principle), and that we live for the day and get everything we can without consideration. Liberty is indeed “libertine” but might makes right. Whether it is majority vote (as counted, of course, by Stalin’s successors) or from the end of a gun.

San Francisco, at least in its present state of barbarism, is doomed. Good luck, Elon!



