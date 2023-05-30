The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘We Have No Plan’: United States and United Kingdom Struggle to Combat Chinese Influence, Officials Say

May 30, 2023   |   Tags:

During this month's summit between British leaders and members of the House Select Committee on China, officials acknowledged that while both countries have strategies in place to handle a military confrontation with China, "we have no plan" to combat Chinese aggression off the battlefield, according to a source briefed on the contents of the private discussions. The post 'We Have No Plan': United States and United Kingdom Struggle to Combat Chinese Influence, Officials Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


