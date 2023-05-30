‘We Have No Plan’: United States and United Kingdom Struggle to Combat Chinese Influence, Officials Say

During this month's summit between British leaders and members of the House Select Committee on China, officials acknowledged that while both countries have strategies in place to handle a military confrontation with China, "we have no plan" to combat Chinese aggression off the battlefield, according to a source briefed on the contents of the private discussions.



