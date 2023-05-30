The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘You’re F***ing Dead to Me’: Famous Singer Stops Concert to Tell Fans Not to Vote for 2024 GOP Candidate

May 30, 2023   |   Tags:

Hayley Williams of the alternative rock band Paramore had a very blunt statement regarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While headlining the Saturday lineup of the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic […] The post 'You're F***ing Dead to Me': Famous Singer Stops Concert to Tell Fans Not to Vote for 2024 GOP Candidate appeared first on The Western Journal.


