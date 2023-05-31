The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Admitted Child Predator Cop Has Conviction Thrown Out Only to Be Busted AGAIN, Hit with 50 Charges

May 31, 2023
He posed as a child on Facebook to prey on children and was also raping a 10-year-old foster child. Douglas County, OR — In a damning revelation that unearths the shocking depths of institutional corruption and an absolute travesty of justice, a former police officer, Alexander Salterio, with a history of heinous crimes against children, …


Tags: ,
