All the emperor’s men have no clothes

Finally there are some details about the pretend “deficit deal” released, days after it was supposedly negotiated between Uncle Joe and the Republican House leadership.

It is easy to see why they delayed as long as they did before sharing the details. It is not raising the debt ceiling. Rather, it is razing the ceiling. It is “suspending the debt ceiling” according to Reuters. While promising pie in the sky by and by through supposed reductions in spending and therefore borrowing over almost a dozen years.

But Congress – at least most of them – is able to lie to themselves as well as to the American people and the world. Will we pretend to believe it? Or will there be some innocent child to proclaim “but he’s naked!”

The nonsense is enough to make any sane, literate, liberty-loving man or woman puke. Repeatedly.

One has to wonder: just what do the puppeteers, the puppet masters that hold Uncle Joe’s strings have on the pieces of work that are the Congressional leadership. Is it some thing like the so-called Pizzagate a few years ago: an Epstein plot but with pictures and more? Is it a “gee, they committed suicide” Clinton-like threat? Against the so-called leaders or perhaps their families? Is the senility of Joe, Nancy (Pelosi), and Diane (Feinstein) infectious? Is there a new “stupid virus” that only infects GOP types?

This “deal” is the kind that Mob godfathers are reputed to offer. The kind Santa Ana offered to Lamar and Houston – and for that matter Travis and Bowie and Crockett. In effect, the GOP has agreed to a suicide pact.

And the GOP types: Speaker, Majority Leader of the House, Minority Leader of the Senate, and their boot-licking lackeys and the anti- and never-Trumpers all seem to be fine with it. Not just fine with it, but apparently eager to boast about how wonderful it is. And eager to gag those who disagree.

Wonderful to the people eager, salivating over the complete and total trashing of the American economy and rule of law, perhaps.

Whatever you hear about this deal that will keep the FedGov from shutting down in five days? This deal in effect removes the last, pitiful controls on what the FedGov can spend. Rather than preventing a default by DC, this ensures that the day of the default will come sooner than later. And will come quickly.

Assuming this passes – and certainly Mitchell and Schumer, McCarthy and Jeffries seem to have the votes to do so – the last vestiges of self-discipline, self-control in Congress are gone.

What is left? But like so much else in American government – at all levels – we have little more than double-speak. The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” has in reality pushed inflation worse. And amazingly even so-called libertarians and fiscal conservatives seem to poohpooh the real inflation (that we see everyday in stores and online) and claim that this folly is working. While the American dollar is increasingly devalued. We pretend there is no inflation. Yet a major bank has just announced that the interest rate on one of its major credit cards is being raised from above 26 percent per annum to a staggering 29 percent per year. Why? Inflation and risk.

Removing (excuse me, suspending) the debt limit even temporarily just enables Congress to spend more and borrow more – which means more dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services. Which means inflation just as happened after Trump’s spending spree. For which we are still suffering. So they just lie about it.

But that is an aside: this 99-page proposal is almost certainly full of lies. But the critical thing about it is that it removes one more constraint – however worthless – to Congress’ destruction of the American economy.



