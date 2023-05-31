Biden Admin Unveils $1.5 Million Effort To ‘Empower’ Female Climate Activists in Northern Kenya

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration plans to spend $1.5 million in taxpayer funds on a program aimed at "empowering" female climate change activists in northern Kenya, documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show. The post Biden Admin Unveils $1.5 Million Effort To 'Empower' Female Climate Activists in Northern Kenya appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...