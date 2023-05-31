Biden Admin Wants Teachers to ‘Partner Directly With Parents’—But Only In Puerto Rico

Since assuming power in 2021, the Biden administration has balked at parents who want to be more involved in their child's public school education, investigating them for criticizing school boards and silencing them on gender and race issues. That hostility apparently does not apply to parents in Puerto Rico. The post Biden Admin Wants Teachers to 'Partner Directly With Parents'—But Only In Puerto Rico appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



