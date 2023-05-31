The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Boston Spends the Most on Students of Any Large District in the Nation. Its Test Scores Are at Their Lowest in More Than a Decade.

May 31, 2023   |   Tags:

Boston Public Schools spent more per student during the 2020-21 school year than any other large school district in the nation, according to U.S. Census data released this month, even as test scores dropped to their lowest level in a decade. The post Boston Spends the Most on Students of Any Large District in the Nation. Its Test Scores Are at Their Lowest in More Than a Decade. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x