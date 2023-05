California Senate Approves $300 Weekly Checks for Unemployed Illegals

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The California Senate on Tuesday voted to pay $300 weekly checks to unemployed illegal immigrants even as the state faces a roughly $31.5 billion deficit and mass illegal immigration. The post California Senate Approves $300 Weekly Checks for Unemployed Illegals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...