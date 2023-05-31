Germany's Anti-Immigration, Anti-Sanctions AfD Party Continues To Soar, Hits 18% As Green Party Plummets

Authored by John Cody via Remix News,

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party continues to soar higher in the polls, with nearly one out of five German voters saying they would vote for the party, according to an INSA poll conducted for the Bild newspaper.

The poll shows that 10.9 million people, or 18 percent of the population, would vote for the AfD. It also shows that 15.7 million people, or 26 percent of the population, said they were open to voting for the party.

The poll places the AfD in third place, just behind the Social Democrats (SPD), who are at 20 percent. The Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) are in first at 28 percent. The Greens, meanwhile, have crashed to their lowest polling result since 2018 and now stand at 13 percent.

Von 60,4 Mio. potentiell Wahlberechtigten (2021)

▪️würden derzeit 10,9 Mio. die AfD wählen (18%),

▪️können sich 15,7 Mio. vorstellen, die AfD zu wählen (26%),

▪️sind 26 Mio. offen für die AfD (43%).



Die VERTEUFELUNG wird nicht ewig funktionieren! pic.twitter.com/RmzhvwI5TV — Georg Pazderski (@Georg_Pazderski) May 29, 2023

Germans are becoming increasingly receptive to the AfD’s positions on mass immigration as the left-wing government moves to liberalize immigration laws and naturalize millions of foreigners as German citizens, a move that would greatly benefit these left-wing parties at the polls. Germany has seen record population growth, with nearly 1.5 million migrants arriving in 2022. So far, this number shows no signs of slowing in 2023, as over 160,000 migrants arrived in the country in the first three months of the current year.

The costs of mass immigration are also slowly becoming hard to ignore, as schools become chaotic and understaffed, housing prices soar due to more competition, and serious crime involving foreigners continues to plague the country. The German government argues that mass immigration is necessary to save the country’s budget and pay for pensions, but figures show that the government plans to spend €36 billion in 2023 alone on migrants for housing, integration, and social benefits, undercutting this argument significantly.

The AfD is also drawing support due to its opposition to sanctions against Russia, which it argues are weakening the German economy and leading to deindustrialization. At the same time, the AfD has fiercely opposed a coalition government proposal to ban homeowners from buying new gas and oil heating systems, which experts argue will cost hundreds of millions.

The AfD party itself has long been under a threat of a total ban, and as the party rises in popularity, establishment parties may double down on their efforts to remove the party from the democratic arena.

Former AfD politician, George Pazoderski, wrote on Twitter: “Now that the AfD is at 18%, the well-known discussion about anti-constitutionalism and a ban on the party will soon be initiated, run by the usual suspects, backed by the ÖRR (German broadcaster) and relevant pro-government media.”

WETTEN, DASS?



Jetzt, wo die AfD bei 18% steht, wird in Kürze die bereits bekannte Diskussion über Verfassungsfeindlichkeit und ein Verbot der Partei initiiert werden.



Geführt von den üblichen Verdächtigen, sekundiert vom ÖRR und den einschlägigen regierungstreuen Medien. pic.twitter.com/ijvMgPzoyg — Georg Pazderski (@Georg_Pazderski) May 28, 2023

Remix News has documented the German government’s ongoing attempts to ban the AfD party. The domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, has labeled the party a “suspected threat” against the country’s constitution, which allows it to spy on party members and politicians, including their emails and phone calls. The AfD’s headquarters has also been raided by police, its politicians have been victims of arson attacks, and just this month, a local AfD politician was nearly killed in a stabbing attack perpetrated by an Iraqi migrant. Despite these obstacles, the AfD continues to grow, making any ban on the party a potential constitutional crisis.