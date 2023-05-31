The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Votes To Suspend Debt Ceiling To Prevent Default

May 31, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Wednesday, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition from hardline conservatives and avoid a catastrophic default. The post House Votes To Suspend Debt Ceiling To Prevent Default appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


