House Votes To Suspend Debt Ceiling To Prevent Default
May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
WASHINGTON (Reuters)—A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Wednesday, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition from hardline conservatives and avoid a catastrophic default. The post House Votes To Suspend Debt Ceiling To Prevent Default appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
