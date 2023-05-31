Kamala-Backed Bail Fund Sees Revenues Plummet By 98 Percent

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A bail fund championed by Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a 98 percent drop in contributions in 2021, tax forms obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. The Minnesota Freedom Fund raised just $837,000 in 2021, according to its IRS Form 990 filing. That’s a far cry from the $41.7 million the group raised in […] The post Kamala-Backed Bail Fund Sees Revenues Plummet By 98 Percent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...