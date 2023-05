Local Man Sick Of Anti-Gun Protesters Showing Up Every Time He Wears A Tank Top

May 31, 2023

CONWAY, AR — Local man Dirk Chonkleton has expressed frustration at what he describes as a concerning trend occurring in his local town, claiming, with deep aggravation, that anti-gun protestors show up every time he leaves his home wearing a tank top.



