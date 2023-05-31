Russia Pulled Out of Its Nuclear Transparency Pact With the United States. The Biden Administration Still Shares Sensitive Data.

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration has resumed the public disclosure of sensitive nuclear data as part of a treaty with Russia that Moscow pulled out of months ago, providing the country with critical information about America's offensive capabilities at a time when Russian president Vladimir Putin is threatening to launch an atomic war in Europe. The post Russia Pulled Out of Its Nuclear Transparency Pact With the United States. The Biden Administration Still Shares Sensitive Data. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...