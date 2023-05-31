South Korea Uses AI To Weigh North Korea Dictator. He’s Really Fat, It Determined.

SEOUL (Reuters)—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to weigh over 140 kg (308 lb) according to an artificial intelligence (AI) estimate, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday in a remark reflecting abiding interest in the health of the North's secretive ruler. The post South Korea Uses AI To Weigh North Korea Dictator. He’s Really Fat, It Determined. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



