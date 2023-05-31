This Is How You Do It: Christian Pitcher Blake Treinen Speaks Out Against LA Dodgers Empowering Blasphemy

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Being able to play for a Major League Baseball franchise is both a blessing and a testament to one’s skills. But what does one do when their convictions run contrary to what their team represents?

LA Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen took a step that any Bible-believer should take when the company they work for celebrates blasphemy. That’s precisely what the Dodgers are doing by honoring “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a hate group that attacks Catholics and Evangelicals alike on behalf of the trans-supremacy cult.

Treinan released a strong statement:

I am disappointed to see the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium. Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith. I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right. My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodger’s they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups. However, inviting the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports. People like baseball for its entertainment value and competition. The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field.. I believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins. I believe the word of God is true, and in Galatians 6:7 it says, ‘do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked; a man reaps what he sows.’ This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodger’s to ‘honor’ the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence. ‘But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.’ Joshua 24:15.

The Dodgers would be unwise to wade into these waters again. It seems that they won’t considering they initially disinvited the “Sisters” before reversing, then announced a “Christian Faith and Family Day” following their pride day events. But in a corporate world that’s being quickly dominated by ESG in general and CEI in particular, there’s no way to tell how far an organization will go to virtue signal to the powers-that-be.

Kudos to Treinen for speaking out. This should be considered a warning shot. If the Dodgers continue down the ultra-woke path, would Treinen ask for a trade? Would he be willing to abandon baseball over it? Let’s hope the team comes to its senses and we don’t have to find out how far Treinen would go to defend his faith.

What do you think? Sound off on my Substack.

The post This Is How You Do It: Christian Pitcher Blake Treinen Speaks Out Against LA Dodgers Empowering Blasphemy appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...