WATCH: Chinese Fighter Jet Swerves in Front of US Plane

May 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Pentagon released a video showing a Chinese fighter jet swerving in front of a U.S. jet last week, an event the Pentagon called "unnecessarily aggressive." The post WATCH: Chinese Fighter Jet Swerves in Front of US Plane appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...