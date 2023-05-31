Where The Most Money Is Burned On Cigars

When it comes to buying cigars, U.S. adults are among the biggest spenders.

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck notes, while Americans of age to buy tobacco spend around $36 per year on cigars, they are only topped by the Lebanese who spent almost $37 per capita last year on the vice.

Other high rollers who like to spend big on expensive cigars are Qataris, Luxembourgers, Icelanders, the Swiss and the Brits - likely aided by the fact that these countries all have high price levels and/or high taxes on tobacco.