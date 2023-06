Elon Musk Weeds Out Remaining Woke Twitter Employees With Avocado Toast Trap

June 1, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — After suspicions arose from users over lingering bias and political suppression, owner/billionaire/inventor Elon Musk immediately set out to find the responsible employees by building an elaborate trap baited with avocado toast.



Read More...