Even Millennials Are Turning Republican, Data Show

June 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The "generation of young voters" that "propelled Barack Obama to a decisive victory" in 2008 is shifting Republican, according to findings that New York Times chief political analyst Nate Cohn reported Thursday. The post Even Millennials Are Turning Republican, Data Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...