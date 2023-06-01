J6 Footage Shows Camera Rolling as Pelosi Made Her ‘Insurrection’ Exit
June 1, 2023 | Tags: ElectionsFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began January 6, 2021, by mugging for the cameras—more specifically, a camera operated by her filmmaker daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J6 Footage Shows Camera Rolling as Pelosi Made Her ‘Insurrection’ Exit
June 1, 2023 | Tags: ElectionsFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began January 6, 2021, by mugging for the cameras—more specifically, a camera operated by her filmmaker daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments