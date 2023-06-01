Jaguar Recalls Thousands Of I-Pace EVs Over Fire Risk, Tells Owners To Park Outside

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling 6,400 I-Pace electric SUVs delivered to the US because the high-voltage electric battery may overheat and catch fire.

The documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers I-Pace vehicles delivered between 2019 and 2024.

The problem is centered around the EV batteries produced by LG Energy Solutions. The NHTSA is investigating LG because its batteries have forced five other automakers to issue similar recalls due to fire risk. Most notable has been the fire risk around Ford F-150 Lightnings.

According to an NHTSA filing, JLR said eight I-Pace vehicles had caught fire, but no accidents or injuries were reported.

Fortune said JLR sent an email to US I-Pace owners to park vehicles away from building structures until repairs have been completed.

South Korea-based LG said Jaguar is updating the battery-managing software on the vehicles while NHTSA investigates the fires.

"LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded," it said in a statement Thursday.

One of the consequences the automotive industry is facing as it rushes toward EVs to meet decarbonization targets is defective tech. Ford and BMW also have recalled batteries in recent years over fires.