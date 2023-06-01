The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kevin McCarthy Just Notched a Victory. His Speakership is Perpetually on the Brink, According to the Press.

June 1, 2023   |   Tags:

How many times has the media written House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political obituary? They were doing so up until the moment on Wednesday evening when the House passed a plan -- with an overwhelming majority of Republicans backing the measure -- to suspend the debt ceiling for two years. The post Kevin McCarthy Just Notched a Victory. His Speakership is Perpetually on the Brink, According to the Press. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x