WATCH: American Commercials Used To Be Great. Then Woke Stepped In. (Vol. 1)

June 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In 2011, Jack Daniels launched an advertising campaign called "As American As," celebrating the Tennessee whiskey brand as an all-around American alcoholic beverage. "We live in a country that lets people make things they believe in," the brand said at the time. A decade later, the brand launched a drag queen marketing campaign devoid of any patriotic sentiment. The post WATCH: American Commercials Used To Be Great. Then Woke Stepped In. (Vol. 1) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...