Debt Ceiling Deal Dooms Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda

June 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign promise to make wealthy Americans and corporations pay more in taxes to finance a range of social priorities breathed its last gasp, at least for this presidential term, with the debt ceiling deal he struck with Republicans on Saturday. The post Debt Ceiling Deal Dooms Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



