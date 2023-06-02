Earned Knowledge, L7, P2

June 2, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Religious Details Sacrifices to the gods were basic parts of the ancient religions. We’ve mentioned them before, but from the records left by the Romans we get a very clear picture of how they operated. Historian Will Durant describes them this way: The ritual of worship aimed merely to offer the gods a gift or … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L7, P2"

The post Earned Knowledge, L7, P2 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...