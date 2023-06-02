Federal Judge Blocks ATF Pistol Brace Rule For Major Gun Group

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

On Thursday, Joe Biden planned to enact the largest gun ban in U.S. history—a ban on up to 40,000,000 pistols.

But at the eleventh hour, the executive order gun ban was gutted by three federal courts.

After a months-long legal battle with the federal government, Gun Owners of America secured one such preliminary injunction in Texas v. Garland, preventing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) from prosecuting any GOA members under this new rule.

🚨 BREAKING🚨



GOF and @GunOwners just received the order for our Pistol Brace lawsuit and our case has resulted in a PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION for ALL GOA MEMBERS.



When the clock strikes midnight, millions of GOA members will still be law-abiding Americans. We are thankful for… pic.twitter.com/41LD8WY1Tq — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) June 1, 2023

Similar rulings were issued by two other federal courts to members of two other advocacy organizations as well—the plaintiffs in Mock v. Garland and SAF v. ATF.

In effect, the Biden Pistol Ban crumbled before it even got off the ground.

Without the injunction, ATF could have already begun kicking in doors and confiscating "illegal" unregistered pistols.

But even though the injunctions are not nationwide, it is now nearly impossible for ATF to differentiate the pistol owners they can prosecute from the Gun Owners of America members and other protected persons.

Notably, Gun Owners of America isn't satisfied with this limited injunction. In fact, GOA had argued for a nationwide injunction, but the courts refused and only granted limited relief to its members.

In case you missed it, GOA and @GunFoundation secured a Preliminary Injunction last night against the Biden Pistol Ban for GOA Members. This means that when the rule went into effect at 12 AM ET, millions of GOA members were still law-abiding Americans. 👏



We know there are a… — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 1, 2023

That's why GOA is also urging activists to contact Congress and urge them to provide oversight and to protect all gun owners nationwide.

Using the Congressional Review Act, the ATF rule could be reversed, and the agency could be prohibited from ever enacting a similar rule in the future.

Two joint resolutions of disapproval have already been introduced. H. J. Res. 44, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, has 189 sponsors in the House of Representatives and S. J. Res. 20, introduced by Sen. Kennedy, has 47 sponsors in the Senate.

Public calls for Speaker McCarthy to hold a vote to block the pistol brace rule have only mounted in recent weeks, with several coalitions calling for immediate action—including 27 Attorneys General currently suing the Biden Administration, 2A influencers with over 30,000,000 combined followers, and numerous members of the gun industry.

* * *

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.