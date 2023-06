Ousted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has a New Job

June 2, 2023

Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.), the first mayor in the city to lose reelection in more than 40 years, will join Harvard University as a fellow.



