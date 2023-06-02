Supreme Court Deals Blow to Unions

June 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt another setback to organized labor by making it easier for employers to sue over strikes that cause property destruction in a ruling siding with a concrete business in Washington state that sued the union representing its truck drivers after a work stoppage. The post Supreme Court Deals Blow to Unions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...