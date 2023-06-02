The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Supreme Court Deals Blow to Unions

June 2, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt another setback to organized labor by making it easier for employers to sue over strikes that cause property destruction in a ruling siding with a concrete business in Washington state that sued the union representing its truck drivers after a work stoppage. The post Supreme Court Deals Blow to Unions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


