‘Totally Fine’: Left-Wing Media Cover for Biden After Fall

June 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After President Joe Biden fell on Thursday at the Air Force Academy graduation, liberal media pundits echoed the White House's talking points, assuring viewers "the president is fine." When former president Donald Trump cautiously walked down a ramp at West Point in 2020, however, some of the same media members raised alarm that Trump was on death's door. The post ‘Totally Fine’: Left-Wing Media Cover for Biden After Fall appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



