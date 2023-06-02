Trove Of Nearly 10K Hunter Biden Laptop Photos, Docs Appear On Organized Website

Nearly 10,000 photos from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop were uploaded to a new website - BidenLaptopMedia.com, which has been intermittently unavailable since launch due to overwhelming traffic.

Hunter Biden records crack-smoking session on iPhone, 2018

The site, which took months to complete, is the brainchild of former Trump White House aide, Garrett Ziegler, who worked as an aide to economic adviser Peter Navarro.

"It's taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos," said Ziegler, adding "The number one thing we're about… is truth and transparency."

"If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they're going to get it. And we're not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light."

The site includes;

Pictures (with location metadata)

Emails

Suspicious Activity Reports

Influence peddling

Ashley Biden's diary

And lots of personal details;

Screenshot, https://marcopolousa.org/bidenlaptopreport/

According to Ziegler, several photos including private data were redacted, including those containing Social Security numbers, banking information and credit card numbers - as well as multiple nude photos of Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden.

Of the many photos found on the laptop, Ziegler provided Fox News Digital with two never-before-seen photos from the laptop. One photo showed Hunter Biden cozied up to his then-lover Zoe Kestan in 2018. The other image — featuring an array of drugs and a condom wrapper sitting on a table — was from a text message conversation Hunter had with Hallie Biden — the widow of Beau Biden and former lover of Hunter Biden — the same year. Providing further insight on the type of content viewers can expect on the website, Ziegler said some content that does not carry "news value" will not be featured. -Fox News

"There are, for example, screenshots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there's absolutely no news value to those," he said. "So it's going to be, I would say, 98% of the photos on the device, around 10,000 in total, although it'll be slightly less than that."

"It's going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device," he continued.