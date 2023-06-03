27 Kids Missing In Last Two Weeks - What The Hell Is Happening In Cleveland?

In the span of just two weeks, nearly 30 children have vanished in Cleveland, sparking huge concern from a local police chief who said he hasn't seen anything like this in his 33-year career.

Newburgh Heights police chief John Majoy told reporters that as many as 27 children have been reported missing in the greater Cleveland area.

“It’s a silent crime that happens right under our noses,” he said. “The problem is where are they? Where do they go? They can be in a drug house or farmed to prostitution or caught up in drug trafficking or gangs.”

He called the number of missing children, whose ages range from 12 to 17, unprecedented when speaking to reporters.

"There's always peaks and valleys with missing persons, but this year it seems like an extraordinary year," he told Fox News Digital. "For some reason, in 2023, we've seen a lot more than we normally see, which is troubling in part because we don't know what's going on with some of these kids, whether they're being trafficked or whether they're involved in gang activity or drugs."

Cleveland police recorded that the kids were reported missing between May 2 and May 16.

As The Sun reports, more than 15,000 children were reported missing in Ohio last year, and four of them were found dead.

In more than 8,500 of the cases, abduction played a role, with 34 cases being the result of abductions by a noncustodial parent.

According to a report by Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, only five of the cases stemmed from children being kidnapped by a stranger.

Police were able to find 36 percent of the children but 615 were still missing when 2023 began.

Shockingly, Cleveland Police records show another 25 youths on its missing persons roster who disappeared between May 17 and May 31.

What the hell is happening in Cleveland?