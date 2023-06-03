Beyond Growth: Collapse & Starvation Engineered By Anti-European, Anti-Civilization Forces

The Club of Rome recently held a conference on the "post growth economy" outlining a number of anti-White, communist ideas in order to take full control of society from the ground up. Included in their plans around climate change, complying with Agenda 2030s “net zero,” is to start decommissioning farms. They are doing this not only in the Netherlands but in America as well. If these people succeed they will bring us collapse and mass starvation on a scale we have never seen before. Naturally, all of these good intentions is being one under the guise of “saving the earth” and “saving humanity.” Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble GabTV | VK | Twitter | Telegram | redicemembers.com Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get…



Read More...