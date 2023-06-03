The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s State Department Launches Multimillion Dollar Push To Fight Climate Change, Teach Gender Studies in Iraq

The Biden administration is prepared to shell out up to $12 million to teach "gender diversity" in Iraqi universities, an effort it says will help strengthen democracy in the Middle Eastern nation. The post Biden's State Department Launches Multimillion Dollar Push To Fight Climate Change, Teach Gender Studies in Iraq appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


