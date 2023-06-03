The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court Asked to Hold Government Accountable for Violating Citizens’ First Amendment Right to Political Expression

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Rutherford Institute is challenging attempts by the government to sidestep accountability and avoid having to make financial restitution for violating the citizenry’s First Amendment right to political expression. Although a state circuit court found that government officials in Punta Gorda, Fla., acted unconstitutionally when it fined two protesters a total of $3000 for …


Read More...

