Glamour Magazine Features Pregnant "Man" Cover Model For Pride Month

Authored by Cardinal Pritchard via NotTheBee.com,

You guys, this is getting a little ridiculous. Since when is a pregnant man something we celebrate during pride month? Like, this stuff is straight out of the circus but somehow — and I don't know when it happened — here we are celebrating a chick who cut off her boobs and made herself look like a man and then got herself pregnant.

Why?

[Warning: Post-Mastectomy Photos]

Fashion magazine cover featuring pregnant transgender man Logan Brown sparks outrage: ‘Could not sink any lower’ https://t.co/cI3Dp6yT0t pic.twitter.com/kYjun4aYvm — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2023

Why are we celebrating this?

What makes this progressive?

I'm genuinely curious, because I don't think everyday liberals, progressives — whatever they want to call themselves — I don't think they're really into supporting this kind of stuff when it comes down to it.

I think they realize how strange it is but they don't want to say anything because they might be rejected by their peers.

Yet this is what they're supporting with their silence:

Introducing Logan Brown, GLAMOUR's June Pride cover star ❤️



“I'm a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I'm living proof.”



🔗https://t.co/445NHyTcbH #Pride #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6NNdgsmXIF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 1, 2023

From the story:

A topless pregnant transgender man featured on the cover of Glamour U.K.'s June issue ignited a fierce reaction from online critics Thursday. Author Logan Brown, a 27-year-old who was born female but now identifies as a transgender man, posed as the cover star of British Glamour Magazine's digital issue celebrating Pride Month in a painted-on suit, showcasing a large baby bump. Brown unexpectedly became pregnant with partner Bailey J Mills, a non-binary drag performer in the U.K., while taking a break from testosterone treatments due to health reasons, the fashion magazine said.

"A topless pregnant transgender man."

Try saying that ten times fast.

Doesn't really roll off the tongue very well, now does it?

And that last paragraph there is just a doozy, I tell ya...

I can't even do it.

Look, I know we're supposed to be outraged by this stuff or whatever, but I've grown accustomed to it when it comes to the far left. They're weird, man, and everybody knows it.

These are crazy times, and while everybody loves a little science fiction, this is anything but that. It's real, and it's right there at the top of the page. It may look like something out of a Ray Bradbury story, but it's the truth, and when people see the truth — in this case, a mainstream magazine featuring a "pregnant transgender man" on the cover — it hits them differently.

So stop arguing with people on Twitter and have some real conversations, why don't ya?

Cuz that's the only way to get the word out as to how strange these people really are.