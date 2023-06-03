Kate Shemirani: For Those Celebrating “PRIDE,” Here’s What You’re Not Being Told About The Dangers Of The Behavior (Video)
June 3, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosNurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode as we discuss the health and spiritual dangers that plague those who are involved in what is being celebrated in “PRIDE” month, sodomy, lesbianism, trans-delusions and other forms of a reprobate mind. We’ll also provide the only hope to such individuals known to man and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments