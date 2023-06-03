Oxi-Clean Releases New ‘Clinton-Strength’ Formula Guaranteed To Get Blood Out Of Carpet

June 3, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

USA — In a stunning breakthrough for the cleaning industry, Oxi-Clean announced today the release of their most powerful cleaning product yet: Oxi-Clean Clinton-Strength! The revolutionary stain remover was specifically designed to tackle the toughest of stains, including stubborn bloodstains that have been plaguing carpets worldwide.



