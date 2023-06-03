The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Oxi-Clean Releases New ‘Clinton-Strength’ Formula Guaranteed To Get Blood Out Of Carpet

June 3, 2023   |   Tags: ,

USA — In a stunning breakthrough for the cleaning industry, Oxi-Clean announced today the release of their most powerful cleaning product yet: Oxi-Clean Clinton-Strength! The revolutionary stain remover was specifically designed to tackle the toughest of stains, including stubborn bloodstains that have been plaguing carpets worldwide.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x