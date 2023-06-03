Read This Book and Find Out Which Celebrity Side Boob You Are

June 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two weeks before George W. Bush was sworn in as the president, a liberal nerd was procrastinating at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass. Jonah Peretti, who had just turned 27, went on nike.com and starting playing around with the new customizable shoe feature. He typed the word "fuck" in the text box. When that didn't work, he tried "sweatshop." The prank went viral. A few weeks later, Peretti was wearing an ill-fitting jacket on the set of the Today show and yucking it up with Katie Couric. The post Read This Book and Find Out Which Celebrity Side Boob You Are appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...