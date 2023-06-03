US Birth Rate Falling Below Biden’s Migrant Invasion Numbers

June 3, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This is the definition of replacement. Illegal Migrant Encounters at Southern Border Hit 1,000,000 Mark for FY 2023, Outpacing Prior Year Record 2.4 million Migrants Illegally Crossed Border in FY2022, Almost 4 Million total Under Biden Don’t worry, folks. The border is “calm”, the New York Times proclaims. America has been invaded by 7.5 million …



Read More...