CIA Officers Admit the Agency Ran Drug Trafficking Operations

June 4, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We’ve known this for decades. In fact, this kind of activity was the basis of a real life scenario in the film American Made with Tom Cruise. We saw it in the Clinton Chronicles and we’ve documented in a number of reports on our site. Now, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer confirm that the CIA …



Read More...