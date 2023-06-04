'Jews Against Soros' Group Says Criticizing Billionaire Activist 'Isn't Antisemitic'

A group called "Jews Against Soros," launched by Senior Newsweek Editor Josh Hammer and Missouri AG candidate Will Scharf, has argued that criticism of the billionaire activist is not antisemitic.

"Jews Against Soros will fight back against the common left-wing smear that opposition to Soros and his sprawling network of political organizations is antisemitic," the group said in a launch statement.

There is nothing antisemitic about opposing George Soros.



Today, we (@willscharf and @josh_hammer) are launching Jews Against Soros, a new grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’s radical left-wing agenda.



"Attacking Soros for his influence on American politics to say nothing of his nefarious agenda in Israel itself, isn't antisemitic. It is simply a fact that Soros funds a huge proportion of the radical left in this country. And he must be stopped," the group continued.

Soros has been criticized by many Jews over his donations to groups such as J Street, an Israel lobbying organization whose leadership has met with Hamas, Just the News reports.

The billionaire megadonor has also come under fire for funding political action committees which help elect soft-on-crime progressive prosecutors, such as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, along with Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj of Virginia, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, who resigned last month following numerous scandals (via Just the News).