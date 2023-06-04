Life of a Lone Gunman

June 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This remains Gregory’s firm conclusion and a central theme of his book: Oswald shot President Kennedy and did so on his own. He concludes, in addition, that Oswald’s motives in the assassination were mostly personal and unrelated to his ideological convictions. He shot the president because he (Oswald) was a failure and at odds with everyone, including his associates, employers, and his wife—not because he was a communist. The post Life of a Lone Gunman appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...