Watch: Chinese Warship Stalks and Aggressively Overtakes US Destroyer

June 4, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It was a Chinese-instigated game of chicken — with President Joe Biden’s weakness on display and American lives on the line. In a blatant challenge to the United States military […] The post Watch: Chinese Warship Stalks and Aggressively Overtakes US Destroyer appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...