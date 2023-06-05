‘Apostle of Bipartisanship’: Media Spin Biden’s Debt Ceiling Loss as a Win

June 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden pledged for months not to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling. Then, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) forced Biden not just to negotiate, but also to make significant spending cuts. The post 'Apostle of Bipartisanship': Media Spin Biden's Debt Ceiling Loss as a Win appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...