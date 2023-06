Apple Allows Child Laborers To Wear Vision Headset At Work So It Seems Like They’re At The Playground

June 5, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CUPERTINO, CA — In a show of goodwill toward the loyal young employees who make its success possible, Apple has announced they will allow their child laborers in Asia to wear the company's new virtual reality headset to help them feel like they're at the playground during their 18-hour shifts.



Read More...