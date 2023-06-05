. . . China and Central Banks Must Not Watch U.S. Corporate Media Because They’re Buying Up as Much Gold as They Can

Those who get their news from corporate media, whether it’s CNN, Fox News, or even the Wall Street Journal, likely think everything is fine with the future of the U.S. economy. We’re just going through a rough spot, they say. Suspending the debt limit won’t make Congress spend like drunken sailors, they say. The job numbers that everyone knows will be updated downward in the future create the illusion of strength today, they say.

Apparently, the Chinese Communist Party, the various central banks of the world, and an increasing number of American citizens aren’t buying the “brief economic dip” narrative Washington DC and their corporate media puppets are selling. We know this because they’re all buying up as much gold and silver as they can get their hands on.

According to Mining.com:

China added to its gold reserves for a sixth straight month, extending a flurry of purchases as central banks around the world expand their holdings of bullion amid escalating geopolitical and economic risks. China raised its gold holdings by about 8.09 tons in April, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Sunday. Total stockpiles now sit at about 2,076 tons, after the nation increased reserves by about 120 tons in the five months through March. Central banks have purchased large amounts of gold in the past year to diversify assets, as well as to protect reserves from the impact of a weakening dollar and rampant inflation.

But what neither the CCP nor central bankers will tell you is that their biggest concern is the very thing they’re pushing in the United States. Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies are destroying our economy bit by bit, company by company, shareholder by shareholder. Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris regime are busy doing the bidding of their handlers by pushing financial advisors and retirement account managers to invest even more in ESG funds.

“The number one concern we’re hearing from customers is ESG,” said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. “They see what’s being done to their life’s savings with their 401K and other accounts and they’re making the move to gold-backed IRAs.”

Rose isn’t alone with this assessment. Ira Bershastky, managing member of Advisor Metals, is seeing the same thing from his customers.

“With central banks and China buying up so much gold, Americans are very concerned about the future of the U.S. Dollar,” Bershatsky said. “It’s understandable because they know that if the people in-the-know are doing it, then that should tell them something.”

All the while, news reports continue to pretend that we’re not in a recession, that inflation is an illusion, and that de-dollarization isn’t really an issue. This propaganda is supposed to help prop up the regime’s talking points, but the writing is on the wall.

