Fake News Group Behind Deceptive TV Ad Funded By Dem Megadonor Reid Hoffman

June 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hoffman, one of the Democratic Party’s largest donors, gave $500,000 in 2020 to an organization called Piedmont Rising, according to previously unreported tax filings from Hoffman’s nonprofit, America Future Republic. Piedmont Rising faced scrutiny in 2020 for running deceptive TV ads against Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) that were designed to look like legitimate news broadcasts. Piedmont also embraced an emerging trend among liberal advocacy groups by launching a website designed to look like a legitimate local news outlet. The post Fake News Group Behind Deceptive TV Ad Funded By Dem Megadonor Reid Hoffman appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



