Saudi Arabia Plans To Cut Oil Production Again After No ‘Consequences’ From Biden

June 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets. The post Saudi Arabia Plans To Cut Oil Production Again After No 'Consequences' From Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...